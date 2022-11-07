Chennai, November 7: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said that he would take legal opinion before deciding the next course of action on the issue of reservations in education and government jobs for economically weaker sections (EWS).

In a setback to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which earmarks 10 per cent reservation for EWS candidates in government jobs and educational institutions even as the 'poorest of poor' among Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs), are excluded from its ambit. EWS Quota: Supreme Court Upholds 10% Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in General Category.

Terming the development as a setback to the century-old fight for social justice, Stalin urged Tamil Nadu political parties and other organisation to join hands for the cause of social justice. EWS Quota: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of 103rd Constitution Amendment Providing 10% Reservation to Economically Weaker Sections.

The DMK government, which had opposed the amendment, was one of the parties in the case. It had decided not to implement the EWS quota for government jobs.

