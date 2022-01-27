New Delhi, January 27: The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Tweet

Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian virtually to discuss the opportunities for India in the French Presidency of the European Union.

