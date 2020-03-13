Fake Hand Sanitisers Sold in Mumbai As Demand Surges Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, FDA Nabs Kandivili Man While Selling Fake Biotol to Shops

Hand Sanitisers | Image For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 13: At a time of growing demand of hand sanitizers in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday seized fake sanitisers worth more than Rs 3 lakh in Mumbai. Reports inform that the FDA collected samples of fake sanitisers in the city and nabbed a man from Kandivli area. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the man was found selling Biotol (hand sanitiser) to shops in the area. The FDA seized products worth Rs 1,15,000 from him. The man will be produced in court on Friday. Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Another Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Mumbai, Number Rises to 14 in State.

Amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected 76 people in India and killed more than 4,500 individuals globally, the demand and sale of hand sanitizers and masks have risen rapidly. The HT report states that the FDA later raided two more shops and seized fake hand sanitisers of Biotol and WIZ worth Rs 1,78,800. What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

As raids were conducted, officials revealed that the manufacturers didn’t have FDA approved license to produce hand sanitisers. The FDA advised people to check the licence number and packaging of hand sanitisers before buying it. The HT report states that after news of fake sanitisers emerged in media, Cossmic Products Private Limited, the actual manufacturers of WIZ hand sanitiser, wrote to the FDA against the local manufacturers. The sanitiser manufacturing company said that since the product was being counterfeited and sold by unknown people, strict action should be taken against them.