Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala: Two More Test Positive for COVID-19, Total Cases in State Surge to 19

Thiruvananthapuram, March 12: Two more persons have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Kerala. The new confirmed cases have been reported from Thrissur and Kannur district who had recently returned from Qatar and Dubai, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister KK Shailaja in a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. The total number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 16. A total of 4,180 people are also under observation in the state. What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

"One person who came from Dubai and was in isolation at Kannur has turned positive. The second case that turned positive today was a person who came from Qatar and is in Thrissur now," Vijayan told the media. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 15 Laboratories Started for COVID-19 Tests, Says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha.

Kerala government has put 270 people under isolation. Most of the quarantined patients are from Pathanamthitta district. A total of 16 people are under treatment for Coronavirus in the state. Three students, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has completely recovered from the illness.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India surged to 77. This marks an increase of 4 infected patients as compared to Thursday morning briefing by the Health Ministry. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh has reported one new case each, while two were reported in Kerala.