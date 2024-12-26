Faridabad, December 26: Ten people have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a class 11 student to death in a market here, police said on Wednesday. The family of the victim, Anshul, staged protests and accused police of inaction and "laughing off" the matter when they had complained about him receiving death threats on Instagram a few days ago.

Anshul's sister, Anjali, narrated the incident to the police and said that her brother had an argument with the accused a few days ago. On Tuesday, they had gone to the market when the accused -- Himanshu Mathur and Rohit Dhama -- along with a few other men attacked Anshul with sticks and knives. Haryana Shocker: Woman Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, Aides in Faridabad; 1 Held.

Class 11 Student Stabbed 14 Times in Faridabad Market (Disturbing Video)

Seeing this, she and some locals rushed to help Anshul and took him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. He was stabbed 14 times, police said. Haryana: Cab Driver Drags Traffic Inspector on Car After Dispute Over Vehicle Documents in Faridabad, Videos Surface.

Anmol, the victim's friend, told the police that the accused wanted to spread hooliganism in the Baslewa colony and used to sell drugs. They would often misbehave with the girls in the area.

A few days ago, Anshul reportedly had an argument with the accused. In a bid to take revenge, the accused killed Anshul, Anmol told the police.

Based on Anjali’s complaint, an FIR was registered and 10 people, including Mathur and Dhama have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway, police said.