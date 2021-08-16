Faridabad, August 16: In a shocking incident a 18-month-old child was allegedly killed by a 22-year-man in February this year following an argument with the deceased's father over Rs 50, as per reports. The accused has been arrested by the police on Saturday. The incident has been reported from Faridabad in Haryana. Reports inform that the accused, identified as Naresh, took the child to his flat when and then drowned the child in a water tanker and closed it with a wire. He has reportedly confessed to the crime. UP Shocker: Man Kills 21-Day-Old Daughter After Argument With Wife in Prayagraj.

PRO Faridabad Police Sube Singh informed the Indian Express that the accused told that he and the deceased's father would often get into arguments. Two days before he killed the child, the duo got into a fight after the accused grabbed Rs 50 from latter's daughter. "The accused held a grudge against the complainant because of this and, on February 5, when he spotted his 18-month-old son playing alone, he picked up the child and took him to his flat," Singh reportedly said. Maharashtra Shocker: Newborn Girl Dies After 16-Year-Old Mother Throws Her Off Second-Floor Bathroom Of Residential Building in Virar; Minor Detained.

"Later on, he took him up to the roof of the house and drowned him in the water tanker. He then closed the tanker with a wire so that his crime would not be discovered,” Sube Singh told the Indian Express. The child was discovered by the parents later on. Report informs that the accused fled the spot and kept changing locations. But he was nabbed by the police on Saturday.

A similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh a few days back. As per report, a man killed his 21-day-old daughter in a fit of rage after an argument with his wife over phone. The incident was reported in July from Prayagraj district of the state. The accused was arrested by the police.

