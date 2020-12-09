New Delhi, December 9 : The farmers' leaders on Wednesday said that they will not accept the government proposal on the new farm laws. "We reject the government's proposals," said Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier today, the centre proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue. The proposal that was sent to 13 protesting farmers' union, suggested amendments on at least seven pressing issues. Farmers' Protest: Centre, In Proposal Sent to Farmers, Says 'Ready to Give Written Assurance on Continuing MSP.'

The government also said that it is ready to clarify all the apprehensions related to the new farm laws, including farmers' fear that the new legislation would weaken the mandi system. However, the proposal did not address farmers' demand to repeal the three farm laws passed by the parliament in September. The farmers' union has rejected the offer and will continue the protest. Amit Shah's Meeting With Farmer Leaders: Government Not Ready to Take Back Farm Laws, to Give Written Proposal; No Meeting With Govt Tomorrow.

Farmers' leaders declared that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway by December 12. They also announced that protesting farmers will surround the offices of BJP all over the country on December 14. "On 14th December, BJP offices will be gheraoed, protest demonstrations will be held in many parts of the country. We are also giving a call to farmers from other parts of the country to reach Delhi," said farmers' leaders.

The farmers' representatives and the centre have had five rounds of inconclusive talks over the farm laws so far. The sixth round of negotiations was scheduled for today, however it stands cancelled. Home Minister Amit Shah met the farmers' leaders yesterday, wherein it was decided that government will send a written proposal to farmers' union today.

