New Delhi, March 24: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday extended the March 31, 2022 deadline for validity of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) till June 30 this year in public interest. The extension of the validity of FCRA will apply to those entities who were given extension till March 31 this year and their renewal applications are pending.

"The validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till 31.03.2022 in terms of the Public Notice dated December 31, 2021 and whose renewal application is pending will stand extended till 30.06.2022 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier," the Ministry's Foreigners Division notification issued on Thursday said.

"The validity of those FCRA entities whose 5 years validity period is expiring during 01.04.2022 to 30.06.2022 and who have applied/apply for renewal before expiry of 5 years validity period will stand extended up to 30.06.2022 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier," the notification reads further. Delhi Govt Extends Validity of Learner's Licenses Till May 31.

The Ministry further said that all FCRA registered associations are advised to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received.

On December 31, last year, the MHA had extended the deadline for validity of FCRA registration of NGOs to March 31, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2022 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).