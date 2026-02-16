Kolkata, February 16: The West Bengal government officially operationalized registration camps for the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme on Sunday, February 15, 2026, drawing over 200,000 applicants on the first day alone. Announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 interim budget, the initiative provides a monthly financial allowance of INR 1,500 to unemployed residents aged 21 to 40.

The scheme aims to support educated but jobless youth as they navigate the job market or pursue skill development. With an allocated budget of INR 5,000 crore, the government estimates nearly 28 lakh beneficiaries will receive these direct benefit transfers (DBT) for a maximum period of five years or until they secure employment. To facilitate the massive enrollment, the state has set up 294 dedicated camps, one in each assembly constituency, which will remain active daily until February 26, 2026.

Banglar Yuva Sathi Yojana 2026: Eligibility and Exclusions

To qualify for the Banglar Yuva Sathi allowance, applicants must meet specific criteria regarding age, residency, and education:

Age : Candidates must be between 21 and 40 years old.

: Candidates must be between 21 and 40 years old. Residency : Must be a permanent resident of West Bengal.

: Must be a permanent resident of West Bengal. Education: Minimum qualification is a pass in the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination or its equivalent.

Notably, individuals already receiving benefits from other state welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar or Kanyashree are ineligible. However, students receiving educational scholarships, such as Aikyasree, Medhasree, Sikhasree, or the Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Scholarship, are exempt from this restriction and can still apply for the Yuva Sathi stipend.

How to Apply for Banglar Yuva Sathi Yojana 2026

Applications are currently being processed primarily through offline camps to avoid server congestion and ensure rural accessibility. Applicants must visit their local assembly constituency camp between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM with the following documents:

Application Form-A: Available at the camps or downloadable from wbsportsandyouth.gov.in.

Available at the camps or downloadable from wbsportsandyouth.gov.in. Identity Proof : Aadhaar card or Voter ID.

: Aadhaar card or Voter ID. Educational Certificates : Madhyamik (Class 10) marksheet or admit card.

: Madhyamik (Class 10) marksheet or admit card. Bank Details: A copy of the bank passbook (account must be Aadhaar-linked).

A copy of the bank passbook (account must be Aadhaar-linked). Photographs: Recent passport-size color photos.

Recent passport-size color photos. Self-Declaration: A signed form (Annexure-I) stating the applicant’s current unemployment status.

Online Registration and Tracking

While physical camps are the primary focus for the current 12-day drive, the government has launched a dedicated portal, banglaryuvasathi.com, for information and status tracking. Once the portal is fully live for online submissions, users will need to register with a mobile number, verify via OTP, and upload scanned copies of their documents.

After submission, each applicant is provided with a unique Application ID. This ID can be used on the official website to track the status of the application and verify if the bank mandate has been successfully approved for the April 1 rollout.

Background: A Safety Net for Job Seekers

The Yuva Sathi scheme is part of a broader social security strategy to provide a "breather" to the state's youth amidst a competitive job market. Over the full five-year eligibility period, a single beneficiary can receive up to INR 90,000 in total assistance.

Government officials have stated that the immediate rush at enrollment camps underscores the demand for such financial cushions. While opposition leaders have pointed to the long queues as a sign of a "job crisis," state ministers maintain that the scheme is a "moral boost" designed to assist youth while industries and employment opportunities continue to grow in the region.

