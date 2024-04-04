Mumbai, April 4: In a recent online scam, a 65-year-old man was defrauded of over Rs 3 lakh after seeking assistance for an undelivered Swiggy order. His son, Nikhil Chawla, a social media influencer, brought the scam to light, sharing the distressing experience on platforms like X and Instagram.

According to Chawla, his father placed an order with Swiggy. Still, after hours of waiting without receiving the delivery, he decided to seek help by calling what he thought was Swiggy's customer care number. He conducted a quick Google search and found a number claiming to be Swiggy's call centre. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Police Foil Scamsters Attempt, Block Rs 80 Lakh of Victims of Cyber Fraud With Help of Cyber Helpline Team; Share Tips To Stay Safe and Alert.

Swiggy Customer Service Scam

After not receiving his Swiggy order, the senior citizen contacted a number found via Google, believing it to be the official customer service. This led to an initial loss of Rs 35,000. He called the number again to recover the funds, only to have his credit card details stolen and his SIM card cloned, culminating in a loss exceeding Rs 3 lakh.

Nikhil Chawla, who was in Kuala Lumpur then, sought help from the Delhi Police through social media. He also posted a video on Instagram to raise awareness about such fraudulent schemes, emphasising the vulnerability of the elderly to such tech scams. Infosys Executive in Bengaluru Duped of Rs 3.7 Crore by Cybercriminals Posing as Officials From TRAI, CBI and Mumbai Police.

Swiggy responded to the incident by stating they do not have an official customer care number and urged customers to use the in-app chat support. They also encouraged reporting such incidents to cybercrime authorities and offered their full cooperation in the investigation.

