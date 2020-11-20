Tamil Nadu, November 20: The female elephant calf that fell down an open well in Panchapalli Village of Dharmapuri district on Thursday, was safely rescued after a 16-hour long rescue operation by Fire department officials.

A rescue operation was conducted in Panchapalli Village of Dharmapuri. The well was 100 feet deep and belonged to a farmer named Venkatachalam. The video shared by ANI showed the elephant being lifted up from the well and people clapping as the mission turned successful. Elephant Calf Found Dead in Chhattisgarh, 15th Jumbo Death Since June 2020.

Female Elephant Safely Rescued After a 16-Hour Long Operation, watch video

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: The female elephant calf that fell down a well in Panchapalli Village of Dharmapuri district yesterday, was safely rescued last night after a 16-hour long rescue operation by Fire department officials. https://t.co/Vgs1foKgeR pic.twitter.com/mBWe3XkODP — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

A team of veterinary doctors and activists were constantly present at the rescue sit. As per the Dharmapuri Fire Department, Venkatachalam heard an elephant's trumpet and looked for it. He then found the elephant stuck inside the well and immediately called the Fire department for help.

