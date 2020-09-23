New Delhi, September 23: Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, who was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2017 as part of second batch of female fighter pilots, was on Tuesday announced as the first woman pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Rafale jets squadron. The announcement comes at a time when the forces are expediting their operational readiness with Rafale. Rafale Jets Conduct 'Familiarisation' Sorties Over Ladakh Amid Standoff With China Along LAC (Watch Video).

Flt Lt Shivangi, according to the statement issued by the Defence Ministry, would be commissioned into the 17 Squadron, ‘Golden Arrows’ in Ambala. She is currently a part of the fighter pilot units stationed at the border base in Rajasthan.

First Woman Pilot of IAF Rafale Squadron

Flt. Lt. Shivangi Singh She will be the first woman to fly the Golden Arrow, Rafale. She flew her jet along with national hero Wg. Cdr. Abhinandan Vardhaman and reached Ambala airbase. India's best fighters will fly Rafale. pic.twitter.com/CZASvsEJ81 — Research Wing (@ResearchWing) September 23, 2020

Who is Flt Lt Shivangi Singh? Know About Her Journey to the IAF

Flt Shivangi was born in Varanasi town, located in eastern Uttar Pradesh. From a young age, she had dreamt of flying for the Indian forces. After her formal schooling, she joined the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where she became a part of the 7 UP Air Squadron in the National Cadet Corps.

The budding pilot had, in 2016, joined the Air Force Academy for attaining full training. In 2017, she became part of the second batch of women pilots commissioned into the IAF. In her posting at the Rajasthan border, she operated the MiG-21 Bisons.

During her stint in Rajasthan, Flt Lt Shivangi had flown alongside IAF braveheart Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The latter is known across the nation for his heroics during the aerial dogfight with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on February 27, 2019.

Flt Lt Shivangi would now be deputed from Rajasthan to Ambala, where the IAF Rafale squadron is stationed. The Dassault Aviation-made jets were inducted into the forces on September 10, in an event that was attended by the military leaders and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

