Fuel Prices to Rise in Uttar Pradesh as Yogi Adityanath Govt Raises VAT by Rs 2 on Petrol, Rupee 1 on Diesel

Gwalior, May 6: A day after the Centre raised excise duty levels on petrol and diesel, the Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, increased Value Added Tax or VAT on fuel. "VAT has been increased by Rs 2 per litre on petrol and Rs 1 per litre on diesel. New prices will be applicable from today midnight," Uttar Pradesh's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna told news agency ANI. Fuel Rates in India Today: Petrol, Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi & Other Top Metros.

Following the fresh increase in VAT, petrol and diesel prices are set to rise in Uttar Pradesh. The Centre on Tuesday raised excise duties on petrol by Rs 10 per litre and diesel by 13 per litre - that already has the potential to raise the retail price of the two petroleum products between Rs 10-15 per litre depending on the taxation structure in different states. The increased VAT on petrol and diesel is a double blow for fuel customers in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over Hike in Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel, Says It Is an Unfair Decision at a Time When Country Is Facing Economic Hardship.

UP Govt Raises VAT by Rs 2 on Petrol, Rupee 1 on Diesel:

The Centre raised the additional excise duty in the form of road cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre. It also raised special additional excise duty on petrol by Rs 2 per litre and diesel by Rs 5 per litre. The centre would, however, get a tax bonanza and gain in excess of Rs 1,75,000 crore for full year.