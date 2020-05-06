Fuel Rates in India Today: Petrol, Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi & Other Top Metros

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 6: The petrol and the diesel rates across the major metros remain unchanged on Wednesday. The Centre on Tuesday late night increased the excise duty on petrol by a steep Rs 10 a litre and on diesel by Rs 13 petrol litre. It was mentioned that the price increase will be absorbed by the OMCs leading to no hike in pump prices. The reason being, the Brent crude rates have slipped to about two decades low to nearly $30 a barrel.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 71.26 a litre, on the other hand, diesel is being sold at Rs 69.39 per litre. There has been no change in prices against Tuesday's rate. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are static at Rs 76.31 a litre and Rs 66.21, respectively. Excise Duty on Petrol Hiked by Rs 10 Per Litre, Diesel by Rs 13 Per Litre by Modi Government; Retail Price For Consumers to Remain Unchanged.

On the other hand, people in Kolkata will have to shell out Rs 73.30 for a litre of petrol. Diesel, on the other hand, is being sold at Rs 65.62. In Chennai, as well, the rates have remained unchanged. Customers can get a litre of petrol for Rs 75.54 and diesel is priced at 68.22 (unchanged) per litre.