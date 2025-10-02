New Delhi, October 2: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Congress leaders and parliamentarians Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to two of India's most revered figures, invoking their ideals as guiding lights in today's turbulent times.

Rahul Gandhi, in a message shared on the social media platform X, honoured Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy, describing him as the moral compass who stitched India together through the threads of truth, non-violence, and harmony. "The ideals of Bapu, who united India through the principles of truth, non-violence, and harmony, will continue to inspire us to follow the path of peace, brotherhood, truth, and humanity in the face of hatred," he wrote. Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance and Key Facts About the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

सत्य, अहिंसा और सौहार्द के सिद्धांतों से भारत को एकजुट करने वाले बापू के आदर्श हमें नफ़रत के सामने शांति, भाईचारे, सच्चाई और मानवता के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देते रहेंगे। राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। pic.twitter.com/ezSBZAPHqG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2025

जय जवान, जय किसान का नारा देकर देश को नई दिशा देने वाले भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। उनकी सादगी, विनम्रता और देशवासियों के अधिकारों के लिए उनका अटूट संकल्प हमारा सदैव मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/3uTMsEmwfk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2025

His tribute resonated with the spirit of Gandhi's teachings, reminding citizens that the path of ahimsa and satyagraha remains as relevant today as it was during the freedom struggle. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, echoing the sentiment of remembrance, paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose leadership and simplicity left an indelible mark on the nation.

In her tribute posted on X, she wrote, "Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his birth anniversary, who gave the country a new direction with the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. His simplicity, humility, and unwavering resolve to defend the rights of his countrymen will always guide us." Her words reflected admiration for Shastri's quiet strength and his ability to inspire through action rather than rhetoric. Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Mahatma Gandhi Images and HD Wallpapers To Honour Father of the Nation on October 2.

Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute to Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी जी ने पूरी दुनिया को सत्य, अहिंसा, सत्याग्रह जैसे अनमोल विचार प्रदान किए और शांति का अद्भुत मार्ग दिखाया। बापू के संपूर्ण जीवन का संदेश था- प्रेम, शांति, सद्भाव, स्वतंत्रता, समानता, स्वावलंबन और स्वाभिमान। इन सपनों को साकार करना और बापू के दिखाए मार्ग पर… pic.twitter.com/HjOQbfMc0V — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 2, 2025

"सच्चा लोकतंत्र कभी भी असत्य व हिंसा के बल से प्राप्त नहीं हो सकता।" महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एवं भारत रत्न श्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी ने अपने कर्म व विचारों से देश को ऐतिहासिक मजबूती दी। उन्होंने देशवासियों को सत्य, साहस, सेवा, समर्पण और सौहार्द का संदेश… pic.twitter.com/5HyHneTfNS — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 2, 2025

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: " Hearty Greetings to all the countrymen on Gandhi Jayanti. In a post on the social media paltform X, he said: "The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the great architect of the Indian freedom movement and Father of the Nation, who showed the path of peace to the entire world through supreme values ​​like truth, non-violence and Satyagraha, will always be a source of inspiration for us. Today, when his principles are being challenged, we are facing them by following Bapu's teachings and guidance." Across the country, political leaders, civil society groups, and citizens marked the day with prayer meetings, cleanliness drives, and cultural programs. Statues of Gandhi and Shastri were adorned with garlands, and their teachings echoed in schools and public spaces.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).