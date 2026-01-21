Ghaziabad, January 21: The Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday arrested the owner and a cook of a local eatery in Govindpuram after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing the cook spitting on dough while preparing chapatis. The arrests followed a formal complaint and a subsequent police inspection of the establishment, located in close proximity to a local temple. The incident, which reportedly took place on January 19, gained widespread attention after the footage was circulated online. According to officials, the complainant, Acharya Shivakant Pandey—the priest of the Shiv Mandir in Govindpuram—approached the Kavinagar police after viewing the video. The eatery is situated approximately 50 meters from the temple premises. Ghaziabad Shocker: Cook Caught Spitting on Chapatis at Roadside Eatery in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Suryabali Maurya stated that an investigation was launched immediately following the report. Upon questioning, the eatery owner, identified as Amzad, was reportedly unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the hygiene violation. Furthermore, police noted that Amzad had failed to take any internal disciplinary action against the cook, identified as Faizan, after the incident came to light. Barabanki Shocker: Worker Seen Spitting on Rotis at Roadside Hotel, Video Goes Viral.

Both individuals were taken into custody on Tuesday and have since been sent to jail. The police have also alerted the food safety and health departments to conduct further inspections and ensure compliance with sanitary regulations. This arrest follows a series of similar incidents in the region that have prompted local authorities to increase oversight of roadside food outlets and small eateries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).