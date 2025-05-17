Ghaziabad, May 17: A 19-year-old man has been arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad, with the assistance of a 25-year-old woman who remains at large. The incident, which occurred three months ago, came to light after videos of the assault went viral on social media, prompting the victim’s family to file a police complaint on May 13.

According to police, the accused, a neighbor of the victim, conspired with the woman-who is married and a mother-to befriend the minor. On the day of the crime, both visited the girl’s house, where the woman allegedly gave the girl a sedative-laced cold drink. Once the girl lost consciousness, the man raped her and recorded the act while the woman watched. Bijnor Shocker: 6 Men Gang-Rape Woman in Front of Her Fiancé in UP, Accused Film Act and Circulate Video on Social Media; 3 Arrested.

The video was first shared by the accused with the woman, who then forwarded it to her contacts, leading to its circulation on social media. The family only became aware of the crime after the video surfaced online. Punjab Rape Case: Pastor Among 13 Booked for Kidnapping, Rape of 22-Year-Old Woman in Dera Baba Nanak.

Authorities have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and criminal conspiracy, as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act. Police say efforts are ongoing to arrest the woman, who played an active role in the crime. Police have assured that strict action will be taken against all involved and that the investigation is ongoing.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

