A young girl's body was found in a suitcase in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district today, March 9. According to a journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), the postmortem report confirmed poisoning as the cause of death. It is reported that the deceased girl was killed by poisoning, following which her body was packed in a suitcase and thrown in a field. Bulandshahr: Woman Gatecrashes Girlfriend’s Engagement Ceremony Claiming Live-In Relationship, Same-Sex ‘Love Story’ Twist Leads to Cancellation of Wedding.

Girl's Body Found in Suitcase in Uttar Pradesh

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)