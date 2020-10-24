New Delhi, October 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated ropeway or cable car on Girnar hill in Gujarat's Junagadh district, via video conferencing. The Girnar ropeway is touted as the world's longest ropeway to a temple. Amba temple, Dattatreya shrine and many religious places are situated on Grnar hill, hence, the mountain is a major pilgrim site in Gujarat. PM Modi Inaugurates Three Key Projects in Gujarat Including 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana'.

"The ropeway in Girnar which will begin shortly in the coming days will be a new major attraction for tourism in the state," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said in July this year. The foundation stone of the ropeway project on Girnar hill was laid by Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. India’s Longest River Ropeway Service of 1.82 Km Launched, Connects Guwahati With North Guwahati Over Brahmaputra River in Assam.

Here Are Key Features of Girnar Ropeway:

The Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) proposed ropeway on Girnar hill in 1983, by diverting a forest land.

In 1993, the Gujarat government finalised diversion of the forest land and the compensatory forest land was granted near Toraniya village.

The project has been given to Usha Breco Ltd., on BOT (build-operate and transfer) basis on a lease period of 98 years.

Palanquin-bearers, who carried pilgrims up the mount, approached the Gujarat High Court against the project, arguing it would affect their livelihood.

Their petition was dismissed after Usha Breco Ltd., agreed for compensatory livelihood.

The construction for ropeway on Girnar hill started only in September 2018 due to government approval delays, and litigation and objections raised by environmentalists.

The inauguration was supposed to happen in May this year, but it was further delayed due to COVID-19 crisis.

The ropeway will carry people from Bhavnath Taleti to Amba temple - 850 metres (2,800 ft) above the hill.

It will cover A distance of 2.3 km in just 7.5 minutes.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore, the ropeway can carry 1,000 passengers per hour but operates at a capacity of 800 passengers per hour and 8000 per day.

In one run, 192 passengers will be able to travel by the cable lift.

Two-way fare of the ropeway is Rs 700. One way ticket will cost Rs 400.

For children between 5-10 years, the fare is Rs 350. No charge for kids below 5 years.

The ropeway on Girnar hill comprises 25 carriages, including one glass-floored cabin, each having the capacity to carry eight passengers at one time. Nine pillars have been erected for the project. "The ropeway will take passengers to an altitude of 900 metre, which is equal to 5,000 steps. The tallest pillar is 66 metres high," Apurv Jhawar, managing director, Usha Breco, was quoted by TOI as saying.

