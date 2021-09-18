Panaji, September 18: Onshore and offshore casinos, spas and massage parlours in Goa can re-open from Monday at 50 per cent capacity, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday. "Casinos can open from Monday at 50 per cent capacity," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that a vaccination certificate confirming administration of both the doses or an RT-PCR negative certificate will be mandatory for entry to the state's casinos. Goa Sees 123 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 81 Recoveries.

There are five offshore casinos and around 10 onshore casinos operating in the coastal state. Sawant also said that the same SOPs have been put in place for massage parlours and spas, which can also open for business from Monday.

