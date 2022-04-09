Panaji, April 9: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expanded his cabinet on Saturday with the induction of three more ministers who were administered the oath of office by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan here.

The new ministers are Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Subhash Phaldesai and Nilkanth Halarnkar both from the BJP. Goa May Be Mask-Free Soon, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

The fresh induction on Saturday takes the number of ministers in Sawant's cabinet to 12, including the Chief Minister.

