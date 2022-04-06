Panaji, April 6: Goa may be a mask-free state soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Asked whether Goa would declare itself as a mask-free state, in wake of the drop in active Covid-19 cases, the Chief Minister replied in the affirmative.

"The Collector will issue a notification in this regard," Sawant said. Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh Taken into CBI Custody in Extortion Case.

Goa reported just four new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with the state's total count of active cases now at 41.

The only surge in Covid cases over the last few months was reported at an educational institution last week, when 24 positive cases were detected.

