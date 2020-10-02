Panaji, October 2: In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old girl was allegedly killed to death by her father with a cricket stump because he did not accept her relationship with a boy. According to a Hindustan Times report, police informed that he also took her daughter to the hospital. However, was arrested on Friday afternoon

The incident that took place in Sanquelim, a town around 30-km north of the state capital Panaji. Police informed that "Enraged that his daughter was in a relationship without his consent, he struck her multiple times." Bihar Shocker: Father Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter As Wife Takes Too Long to Cook Mutton, Arrested.

The victim was admitted to the hospital around 1:30 pm on Thursday but later succumbed to her injuries at around 7 pm. There have been several instances of father committing heinous crimes on their daughters. In the month of June, a man from Haryana allegedly hacked two people to death in Rajasthan for helping his married daughter elope with her lover.

