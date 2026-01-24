Gold Rate Today, January 24, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

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New Delhi, January 24: Gold Rate in India remained largely stable on Saturday as Gold Prices hovered near record highs achieved earlier this week. After a sharp rally fueled by global geopolitical tensions and a weakening US dollar, gold witnessed only marginal movement in early trade, reinforcing its position as a preferred safe-haven asset amid ongoing market uncertainty. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

As per the latest market data, 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) is trading at around INR 1,57,160 per 10 grams, registering a minor increase of INR 10–INR 100 across domestic markets. This consolidation follows a volatile week in which gold prices surged past the INR 1.5 lakh mark, setting fresh lifetime highs and drawing sustained investor interest. Gold Rate Today, January 23, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

For jewellery buyers, 22-carat gold is priced at approximately INR 1,44,060 per 10 grams. The steady pricing indicates that while aggressive buying has eased slightly, demand remains firm as investors continue to hedge against inflation, currency volatility, and geopolitical risks. Dubai Gold Rate Today, January 22, 2026: Prices Surge to Fresh Record Highs, Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates.

Gold Rate Today (Price per 10 Grams)

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Chennai INR 1,45,500 INR 1,58,730 Mumbai INR 1,44,050 INR 1,57,150 Delhi INR 1,44,200 INR 1,57,300 Kolkata INR 1,44,050 INR 1,57,150 Bengaluru INR 1,44,050 INR 1,57,150 Hyderabad INR 1,44,050 INR 1,57,150 Ahmedabad INR 1,44,100 INR 1,57,200 Jaipur INR 1,44,200 INR 1,57,300 Lucknow INR 1,44,200 INR 1,57,300 Srinagar INR 1,44,300 INR 1,57,400 Jodhpur INR 1,44,200 INR 1,57,300 Bhopal INR 1,44,100 INR 1,57,200 Noida INR 1,44,200 INR 1,57,300 Ghaziabad INR 1,44,200 INR 1,57,300 Gurugram INR 1,44,200 INR 1,57,300

Note: Gold rates are for 10 grams and may vary slightly at local jewellers due to GST, making charges, and local levies.

Looking ahead, the Gold Rate in India is expected to remain sensitive to global cues, particularly movements in the US dollar, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical developments. While near-term volatility cannot be ruled out, Gold Prices continue to find strong support at elevated levels, indicating sustained investor confidence. Buyers and investors are advised to track daily price movements and global economic signals before making fresh positions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).