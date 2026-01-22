New Delhi, January 22: Gold Prices in Dubai surged to fresh record highs on Thursday as heightened geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty fuelled strong safe-haven demand. The Dubai Gold Rate for 24-carat gold opened sharply higher at AED 580.50 per gram, marking one of the steepest overnight gains seen this year. The rally in local prices closely tracked international bullion markets, where spot gold climbed past the USD 4,700 per ounce level.

Market sentiment remains firmly supportive of gold as investors shift away from riskier assets amid renewed trade war concerns between the US and Europe, along with diplomatic friction linked to Greenland. A softer US dollar has further boosted bullion prices, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies and pushing global benchmarks toward uncharted territory. Gold Rate Today, January 22, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

In retail hubs such as Dubai’s Gold Souk, elevated prices have resulted in cautious buying among budget-conscious shoppers. However, investment demand for gold bars and coins remains resilient, with many investors viewing physical gold as a critical hedge against volatility and currency risk heading deeper into 2026. Dubai Gold Rate Today, January 21, 2026: Prices Surge to Historic Highs, Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates.

Dubai Gold Price Today, January 22, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 580.50 158.07 14,469 10 Grams 5,805.00 1,580.70 1,44,690 1 Tola 6,770.80 1,843.60 1,68,764 22K 1 Gram 537.50 146.36 13,397 10 Grams 5,375.00 1,463.60 1,33,970 1 Tola 6,269.25 1,707.05 1,56,252 21K 1 Gram 512.25 139.48 12,767 10 Grams 5,122.50 1,394.80 1,27,670 1 Tola 5,974.83 1,626.85 1,48,913 18K 1 Gram 441.75 120.29 11,009 10 Grams 4,417.50 1,202.90 1,10,090 1 Tola 5,152.48 1,403.04 1,28,405

Note: Prices are indicative and based on market opening rates. Retail prices may vary slightly depending on jeweller premiums and making charges. Calculations use 1 Tola = 11.6638 grams and approximate exchange rates of 1 AED = 0.2723 USD and 1 AED = 24.9242 INR.

Analysts remain bullish on gold in the near term, with prices potentially testing the USD 4,850 per ounce level if geopolitical risks persist. While short-term corrections cannot be ruled out after the recent sharp rally, the broader trend continues to favour gold. Investors are now closely tracking upcoming US inflation data and central bank signals for further cues on interest rate direction.

