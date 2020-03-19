'Goumutra', Cow Dung Water to Be Couriered to PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Dilip Ghosh by West Bengal Chatra Parishad

Bjp Leader feeding cow urine claiming to protect from COVID-19 (Photo Credits: YouTube Zee 24 Ghanta)

Kolkata, March 19: With the total toll of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India mounting to 169, reports arrived that state Chatra Parishad (students union) is planning to courier Goumutra (cow urine) and cow dung water to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. The students union members have also gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the following cause.

Informing about the latest development, state student union president had said, as quoted Anandbazaar Patrika, "Today, from 3 pm onwards, courier service will be organised near Ramlila Maidan. There, under Chatra Prishad's (students union) leadership cow urine and cow dung water will be couriered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh." West Bengal Man Falls Ill After Drinking Cow Urine at 'Gaumutra Party', Police Arrest BJP Activist.

Meanwhile, another report arrived from Kolkata on Thursday where police have arrested a Bharatiya Janta Party activist after a volunteer fell ill from drinking cow urine at a party to combat the novel coronavirus. Police have arrested BJP activist Narayan Chatterjee on Tuesday for "organising the cow urine consumption event and compelling a civic volunteer to drink cow urine".

Reacting on the arrest of Chatterjee, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said, as quoted by AFP, "The civic volunteer fell sick on Tuesday and lodged a complaint with the police. The BJP activist was arrested on Tuesday night." Adding more, he had said, "India is a democratic country. Everyone has the right to express his opinion. It's unfortunate that Chatterjee was arrested for expressing his opinion organising the event. We don’t know if the civic volunteer was forced to drink cow urine."

It is to be known that politics have gained momentum over the cow urine issue, which Hiindutva outfit claim to cure coronavirus. Earlier on Saturday, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha organised a gaumutra party at its office at Mandir Marg in Delhi. Reuters had reported that nearly 200 people attended the gaumutra party, while many have slmmed the move.