New Delhi, September 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Professor Govind Swarup and termed him as an 'exceptional scientist'. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he was anguished by demise of the great scientist. He also shared a tweet thread which was shared by K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser, giving a glimpse of Swarup’s brilliance. "Professor Govind Swarup was an exceptional scientist. His pioneering works in radio astronomy have attained global commendation. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his near and dear ones. This thread gives a glimpse of Professor Swarup’s brilliance. Do read", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Born in 1929, Swarup was one of the pioneers of radio astronomy in India. The renowned Indian astronomer, passed away aged 91 years on Monday night. He was admitted to a private hospital in Maharashtra following illness. Swarup had laid the foundation for quality radio astronomy research in India. He was the founding director of the NCRA, which is part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). ISRO and IISc Bengaluru Develop Sustainable Process to Make Space Bricks For Moon.

Here's the tweet:

Professor Govind Swarup was an exceptional scientist. His pioneering works in radio astronomy have attained global commendation. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his near and dear ones. This thread gives a glimpse of Professor Swarup’s brilliance. Do read. https://t.co/S0PAsdWp8A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser, who goes by the handle @PrinSciAdvGoI, said the world of astronomy has lost a great scientist, institution-, and telescope- builder. "Ever-smiling, not one to take a no for anything he wanted to be done, he took on many impossible tasks, inspired colleagues to accomplish them", he tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).