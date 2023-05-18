Noida, May 18: In a shocking incident reported from Greater Noida, a class 8 student died of a heart attack while leaving school for home in Gautambudh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. 15-year-old Rohit Singh was declared dead by the doctors after he was rushed to the hospital by teachers who the teachers said tried to help him after he lost consciousness.

Rohit was a resident of Jalpura village in Greater Noida. He was a Class 8 student at Junior High Government School in Jalpura.

TOI quoted Nutan Saxena, the principal of Junior High Government School in Jalpura as saying that “At 2pm, when the school was dismissed, Rohit was leaving with his brother, who is a Class 7 student in our school. Suddenly, he collapsed, prompting the teachers to bring him inside the school. We initially suspected a heat stroke and attempted to provide him with water. When he didn’t respond, we decided to take him to a hospital and inform his parents and the basic education office.” Telangana Horror: Man Collapses While Playing Badminton, Dies of Heart Attack in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

The student was taken to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida west. Dr Sunil Balyan, medical superintendent at the hospital said, “The doctors declared the child dead on arrival and no further examination was carried out. The body was handed back to the family”. Telangana: Cricketer Dies in Siddipet Due to Heart Attack During a Match.

Suneel Dutt, the station house officer of Ecotech-3 Police Station said that the body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. Rohit’s body was returned to the family on Monday night. Police are still awaiting the post-mortem report, and the viscera has been preserved.

Dutt further said that the deceased hailed from Rampur district, and his parents have taken him to their hometown for the final rites. The boy’s parents haven’t filed any complaints yet.

Basic education officer Aishwarya Lakshmi said they had not initiated any internal inquiry as the boy died outside the school premises. “We are in touch with the school as well as the boy’s parents,” she added.

