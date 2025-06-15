Groom Marries, Then Gets Robbed! Bride Joins Gang to Loot INR 1.10 Lakh in Shocking Fake Wedding Scam in Bihar’s Kaimur

In a bizarre case from Bihar’s Kaimur district, a groom from Haryana was left devastated after his newlywed bride was allegedly kidnapped during their return journey—only to discover later that she was part of a criminal gang running a fake marriage racket.

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2025 04:17 PM IST
A+
A-
Groom Marries, Then Gets Robbed! Bride Joins Gang to Loot INR 1.10 Lakh in Shocking Fake Wedding Scam in Bihar’s Kaimur
Representative Image

Kaimur, June 15: In a bizarre case from Bihar’s Kaimur district, a groom from Haryana was left devastated after his newlywed bride was allegedly kidnapped during their return journey—only to discover later that she was part of a criminal gang running a fake marriage racket.

Pawan Kumar, a resident of Prithala village in Haryana, had gone to Kharigaon in Bihar’s Chainpur area to marry a woman after both families spoke over the phone. The wedding was solemnized on June 13, and the groom’s family paid INR 1.10 lakh to the bride’s side before the rituals began. They also gifted her jewellery and other items brought from Haryana. Rajasthan Shocker: Robbers Loot INR 14.5 Lakh Currency Garland at Gunpoint After Wedding in Bhiwadi, Video and Photos Surface.

After the ceremony, the bride left with the groom and his relatives in an auto arranged by her family. However, within just 3 km, their vehicle was intercepted by a group of miscreants. The gang looted their valuables and “kidnapped” the bride. Karnataka: Bride Named Pallavi Calls Off Wedding Minutes Before Muhurtha in Hassan, Cites Love for Another Man; Video Goes Viral.

Shocked and confused, the groom’s family soon discovered from locals that the entire episode was a staged ploy. The woman was part of a well-organized gang that traps men into fake marriages to rob them.

After the ceremony, the bride left with the groom and his relatives in an auto arranged by her family. However, within just 3 km, their vehicle was intercepted by a group of miscreants. The gang looted their valuables and “kidnapped” the bride. Karnataka: Bride Named Pallavi Calls Off Wedding Minutes Before Muhurtha in Hassan, Cites Love for Another Man; Video Goes Viral.

Shocked and confused, the groom’s family soon discovered from locals that the entire episode was a staged ploy. The woman was part of a well-organized gang that traps men into fake marriages to rob them.

The groom’s brother-in-law, Suresh, has filed a complaint at the Chainpur police station. He revealed that the marriage lasted barely an hour, and everything—from phone introductions to rituals—was carefully planned by the gang.

Police have confirmed the ongoing investigation but have made no arrests yet. The incident has raised serious concerns about similar scams operating in the region, targeting vulnerable families looking for marriage alliances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2025 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Bihar Bride Fake Marriage Gang Kaimur Marriage Scam Wedding
You might also like
Sex Racket Busted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 Hotels and House Running Prostitution Ring Sealed
News

Sex Racket Busted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 Hotels and House Running Prostitution Ring Sealed
Patna: Woman Cop Killed, 2 On-Duty Officers Critically Injured After Being Hit by Speeding SUV in Bihar; Driver Arrested (Watch Videos)
News

Patna: Woman Cop Killed, 2 On-Duty Officers Critically Injured After Being Hit by Speeding SUV in Bihar; Driver Arrested (Watch Videos)

 > Jun 15, 2025 04:17 PM IST
A+
A-
Groom Marries, Then Gets Robbed! Bride Joins Gang to Loot INR 1.10 Lakh in Shocking Fake Wedding Scam in Bihar’s Kaimur
Representative Image

Kaimur, June 15: In a bizarre case from Bihar’s Kaimur district, a groom from Haryana was left devastated after his newlywed bride was allegedly kidnapped during their return journey—only to discover later that she was part of a criminal gang running a fake marriage racket.

Pawan Kumar, a resident of Prithala village in Haryana, had gone to Kharigaon in Bihar’s Chainpur area to marry a woman after both families spoke over the phone. The wedding was solemnized on June 13, and the groom’s family paid INR 1.10 lakh to the bride’s side before the rituals began. They also gifted her jewellery and other items brought from Haryana. Rajasthan Shocker: Robbers Loot INR 14.5 Lakh Currency Garland at Gunpoint After Wedding in Bhiwadi, Video and Photos Surface.

After the ceremony, the bride left with the groom and his relatives in an auto arranged by her family. However, within just 3 km, their vehicle was intercepted by a group of miscreants. The gang looted their valuables and “kidnapped” the bride. Karnataka: Bride Named Pallavi Calls Off Wedding Minutes Before Muhurtha in Hassan, Cites Love for Another Man; Video Goes Viral.

Shocked and confused, the groom’s family soon discovered from locals that the entire episode was a staged ploy. The woman was part of a well-organized gang that traps men into fake marriages to rob them.

The groom’s brother-in-law, Suresh, has filed a complaint at the Chainpur police station. He revealed that the marriage lasted barely an hour, and everything—from phone introductions to rituals—was carefully planned by the gang.

Police have confirmed the ongoing investigation but have made no arrests yet. The incident has raised serious concerns about similar scams operating in the region, targeting vulnerable families looking for marriage alliances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2025 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Bihar Bride Fake Marriage Gang Kaimur Marriage Scam Wedding
You might also like
Sex Racket Busted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 Hotels and House Running Prostitution Ring Sealed
News

Sex Racket Busted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 Hotels and House Running Prostitution Ring Sealed
Patna: Woman Cop Killed, 2 On-Duty Officers Critically Injured After Being Hit by Speeding SUV in Bihar; Driver Arrested (Watch Videos)
News

Patna: Woman Cop Killed, 2 On-Duty Officers Critically Injured After Being Hit by Speeding SUV in Bihar; Driver Arrested (Watch Videos)
Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura Khan’s Pregnancy; ‘Dabangg’ Actor Talks About ‘Nervousness’ and ‘Excitement’ of Embracing Fatherhood Again at 57
Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura Khan’s Pregnancy; ‘Dabangg’ Actor Talks About ‘Nervousness’ and ‘Excitement’ of Embracing Fatherhood Again at 57
Jaipur Road Accident: Bride Among 5 Killed As Speeding Truck Collides With Jeep Carrying ‘Baraatis’ on Dausa-Manoharpur Highway in Rajasthan
News

Jaipur Road Accident: Bride Among 5 Killed As Speeding Truck Collides With Jeep Carrying ‘Baraatis’ on Dausa-Manoharpur Highway in Rajasthan

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
nyt connections hints june 14
5000+K+ searches
anupama today episode
500+K+ searches
ben askren
500+K+ searches
surat weather
500+K+ searches
ace movie vijay sethupathi
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google Trends Google Trends
nyt connections hints june 14
5000+K+ searches
anupama today episode
500+K+ searches
ben askren
500+K+ searches
surat weather
500+K+ searches
ace movie vijay sethupathi
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot