Groom Marries, Then Gets Robbed! Bride Joins Gang to Loot INR 1.10 Lakh in Shocking Fake Wedding Scam in Bihar’s Kaimur

Kaimur, June 15: In a bizarre case from Bihar’s Kaimur district, a groom from Haryana was left devastated after his newlywed bride was allegedly kidnapped during their return journey—only to discover later that she was part of a criminal gang running a fake marriage racket.

Pawan Kumar, a resident of Prithala village in Haryana, had gone to Kharigaon in Bihar's Chainpur area to marry a woman after both families spoke over the phone. The wedding was solemnized on June 13, and the groom's family paid INR 1.10 lakh to the bride's side before the rituals began. They also gifted her jewellery and other items brought from Haryana.

After the ceremony, the bride left with the groom and his relatives in an auto arranged by her family. However, within just 3 km, their vehicle was intercepted by a group of miscreants. The gang looted their valuables and "kidnapped" the bride.

Shocked and confused, the groom’s family soon discovered from locals that the entire episode was a staged ploy. The woman was part of a well-organized gang that traps men into fake marriages to rob them.

The groom’s brother-in-law, Suresh, has filed a complaint at the Chainpur police station. He revealed that the marriage lasted barely an hour, and everything—from phone introductions to rituals—was carefully planned by the gang.

Police have confirmed the ongoing investigation but have made no arrests yet. The incident has raised serious concerns about similar scams operating in the region, targeting vulnerable families looking for marriage alliances.

