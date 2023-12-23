Ahmedabad, December 23:The Gujarat government has launched a supplementary textbook on the 'Bhagavad Gita' to foster a connection between students and India's cultural heritage. This textbook will be incorporated into the curriculum for classes 6 to 8, beginning with the next academic year. Gujarat's Minister of State for Education, Praful Pansheriya, said on Friday that this decision aligns with the principles of the National Education Policy introduced by the Union government three years ago.

The State Education Department has decided to include the spiritual principles and values from the 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' as a supplementary textbook within the curriculum of classes 6 to 8, Pansheriya added on his social media post. Bhagavad Gita a Solution to National and Global Challenges, Says Amit Shah

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for this decision, the Gujarat Education Minister emphasised that through this academic move, students would develop a sense of pride and a stronger connection to India's rich, diverse, ancient culture and knowledge traditions as conveyed through the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

He also highlighted that the supplementary textbook, based on the revered scripture, would instill moral values among students. He mentioned that this textbook, the first part intended for classes 6 to 8, would soon be distributed to schools nationwide. Two additional parts for students of classes 9 to 12 are also in the works. Pansheriya said, "This decision, taken under the 'National Education Policy 2020' under the guidance of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, will play an important role in improving values among students." Bhagavad Gita Made Complusory in Schools in Netherlands From Class 5? Old Image of Two Young Girls Holding Hindu Scripture Goes Viral With Fake Claim

In March 2022, the Gujarat government had announced in the state Assembly that the Bhagavad Gita would become a part of the school syllabus for classes 6 to 12 throughout the state. This decision aimed to align with the NEP 2020, which emphasises introducing both modern and ancient culture, traditions and knowledge systems to help students develop a sense of pride.