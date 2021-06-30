Bhagavad Gita Made Complusory in Schools in Netherlands From Class 5? Old Image of Two Young Girls Holding Hindu Scripture Goes Viral With Fake Claim

Old image of two young girls holding the Bhagavad Gita is going viral with a fake claim (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, June 30: Several fake news are doing rounds on social media, spreading miss information among the masses. Recently, a post is going viral on various platforms of social media, including Twitter, claiming that the Bhagavad Gita has been made mandatory for students in the Netherlands from class 5 onwards. The claim made in the post is fake.

On performing a Google reverse image search, the viral image, which is being circulated with the fake claim, was uploaded in September 2013 on the website of Iskon desire Tree. Notably, The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), also known as the Hare Krishna movement, preaches the teachings of Lord Krishna. United States Used Mahatma Basaveshwar's Image on $100 Currency Note? Morphed Image Goes Viral With Fake Claim; Here's The Truth.

It is not the first time that this image surfaced on various platforms of social media with a similar claim. Almost five years ago, the photograph was shared on Facebook and Twitter. Meanwhile, on the official website of the government of the Netherland, there is no mention of the Bhagavad Gita classes being made mandatory from class 5 onwards. The list of compulsory subjects available on the website include Dutch, English, social and environmental studies and arithmetic and mathematics.

A few days back also, an old image of a river from Manila, Philippines, went viral with the claim that Mumbai's Mithi river was choked with plastic waste. Several social media users in India shared the image with the false claim and compared it with Ahmedabad's Sabarmati riverfront.

