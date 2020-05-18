Gujarat Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Schools, Malls, Gyms to Remain Shut, Salons and Highway Restaurants Can Re-Open

Lockdown | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Gandhinagar, May 18: Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday issued the guidelines for fourth phase of lockdown, which came into effect today and will continue till May 31. A number of relaxations will be allowed in the non-containment areas, he said, adding that non-essential economic activities would also resume to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 outbreak. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

The state would be divided into two halves - containment and non-containment zones. While the latter would see easing of curbs, tough restrictions would continue to remain in areas entailing containment spots, Rupani said.

"Gujarat will have containment and non-containment zones. Only essential services to be allowed in containment zones," he told reporters. All places of worship, including mosques, churches and temples would remain closed to prevent mass gatherings.

"Schools, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed. Beauty parlours and salons allowed to operate in non-containment zones only," the Chief Minister said.

"Restaurants can open but only for home delivery of food. The food delivery agents must have a health card. Restaurants on highways can be open but social distancing to be maintained," he added.

Gujarat is one of the states severely affected in India due to coronavirus pandemic. Over 11,300 cases are confirmed, including 659 deaths and 4,499 recoveries. The bulk of the cases have been reported in Ahmedabad -- where the tally has crossed 8,000. Nationwide, the count of cases accelerated to 96,169.