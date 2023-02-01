Mumbai, February 1: The Maharashtra police recently arrested a woman for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy for more than three years. Police officials said that the 32-year-old woman sexually assaulted the minor boy in Kalyan and Nashik. The arrested accused has been identified as Keerti Ghaywate.

The incident came to light after the victim's mother approached the police when she sensed certain changes in her child's habits. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, the child welfare committees of Bhiwandi and Kolsewadi began a probe. And based on their findings, they directed the police to register and FIR, post which the woman was arrested. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Woman Assaults Minor in Kalyan and Nashik

On Monday, the police formally lodged a complaint against Ghaywate, a resident of Nashik. She has been booked under various sections of IPC, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act. Speaking to Hindustan Times, N K Bhoigad, investigation officer said, "The accused had sexually assaulted the boy on several occasions at his residence in Kalyan and also at her home in Nashik."

The officer also said the accused woman is a family friend of the complainant. "She used to take the child to Nashik along with her son for vacations and assault him there too," then officer added. In her complaint, the woman said that the accused influenced her son to consume alcohol and also encourages him to watch obscene content. Mumbai: Woman Dies by Suicide in Naigaon; Two Lovers, Who Confronted Her for Having Affair With Them Simultaneously, Arrested.

The complainant got suspicious when she saw her ward using his phone all the time. Upon checking his phone, the mother found that the accused woman was influencing her child. Officer Bhoigad said that the accused's relationship with her husband had also soured.

