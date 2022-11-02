Rajkot, November 2: A woman was killed while trying to save her son from his paramour's husband in Jetpur town in Gujarat's Rajkot. Complainant Vidhan Solanki said that he had an affair with one Manu Patolia's wife and both the families had fought in the past.

Later, both families had reached a compromise, under which Vidhan severed his relationship with Manu's wife and paid money to the latter's family. Gujarat Shocker: Youth’s Hand Chopped Off After He Failed To Repay Rs 2,500 in Aravalli; One Accused Held, Two Absconding.

On Tuesday night, Manu came to Vidhan's house and started demanding Rs 2 lakh more as part of compromise, but complainant's mother Rekhaben refused. Gujarat Shocker: 31-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Botad; Five Persons Booked.

Enraged over it, Manu ran after Vidhan to beat him, and when Rekhaben tried to intervene, he stabbed her and fled away. Vidhan rushed Rekhaben to the government hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead.

