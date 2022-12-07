Valsad, December 7: A half-burnt decomposed body was found in a field in the Goima village of Gujarat's Valsad district, said police on Wednesday. Pardi Police Station Officer Sunilbhai told IANS that Tuesday afternoon the police were informed about a skeleton lying in a field in the village. Police Sub Inspector R.P. Dodiya along with an FSL team reached the spot and collected the remains which was sent to the FSL lab.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and have started an investigation. Brijesh Patel, a local from the Goima village, told the local media that Tuesday afternoon when the labourers were collecting firewood from the field they found the skeleton and informed village sarpanch who in turn informed the police.

As per police, it seemed that someone had set the person on fire some five to six months ago and left it half-burnt before fleeing. The body was in a state of decomposition. "From the skeleton it looks like an adult male," said the police. None from the village or the surrounding area has claimed any one missing from the village.

Why the skeleton was noticed after such a long time, Patel said, that it was a disputed land. "After North India's power company bought the land, people would not go there. Had the labourers not gone there in search of firewood, the skeleton would not have been detected," said. The police said the probe was on.

