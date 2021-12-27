Ahmedabad, December 27: City Police has arrested a 45-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly murdering his wife in Isanpur area of Ahmedabad city. Goa Shocker: Man From Gujarat Murders Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Margao

The accused, Kamrul Shaikh who is a resident of Chandola Talav in Isanpur and native of Kolkata, allegedly strangulated his wife Marina Bibi Shaikh to death on December 25, according to a report in The Indian Express.

“The body of the victim was found at her rented residence on the night of December 25 with strangulation marks and the main accused her husband Kamrul was absconding”, a police official said.

“Today a team of Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested the accused from Isanpur,” he added.

Shaikh confessed during interrogation that his wife had a house in Kolkata in her name and he wanted her to transfer the rights to him, added the police official.

“The duo had a fight a few days ago and they were staying separately in rented residence at Chandola Talav for the past four days,” he said. West Bengal Shocker: 39-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Durgapur, Murder Case Registered

“The accused murdered his wife in a fit of rage after he came to her residence on Saturday,” said the official.

