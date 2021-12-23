West Bengal, December 23: Durgapur police on Wednesday found a dead body of a woman in Vasundhara Park. The deceased was identified as Sobha Das (39), a resident of Natupally.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the body of the woman was spotted by locals, who immediately informed the police. The body was lying in the pool of blood, there were injuries on the face and the legs of the victim were broken, said the police. The body was sent to Durgapur hospital for an autopsy. Maharashtra: Elderly Woman Found Murdered At Her House On Sinhagad Road In Pune; Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 2 Lakh Stolen.

As per the report, the victim was involved in a micro-finance business and had left her home on Tuesday afternoon. She was donning her gold jewellery, had some cash and her mobile phone with her. Reportedly, police did not find these items on the body. Punjab Shocker: 38-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Husband In Moga District; Accused Absconding.

The deceased's husband has named 3 people in his complaint, said the police. Based on the complaint, Durgapur police have registered a murder case. A probe is underway.

