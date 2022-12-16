Tirupati, December 16: Police have arrested two childless brothers for hacking their young wives to death at the insistence of their father so that they could remarry. The accused were desperate for sons who could inherit their vast property. The incident took place at Nannur village of Orvakal mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district on Wednesday night.

According to TOI, the plot to kill the women was hatched by the father of the prime accused as he wanted grandsons who could inherit property worth Rs 60 crore. MP Shocker: Onlookers Busy Making Videos As Injured Youth Bleeds to Death in Shajapur

The family blamed the two women as the couple did not had any children after three to four years of marriage. The alleged plan was to get a fresh set of wives for the brothers after eliminating the daughters-in-law. Police officials on Thursday arrested the prime accused Kuruva Pedda Govindu and Kuruva Chinna Govindu along with their father, Kuruva Goganna, a landlord of Nannur village. UP Shocker: Drunk Man Hacks Toddler to Death in Bulandshahr, Gets Lynched by Villagers; Case Registered

Orvakal police sub-inspector Mallikarjuna said the accused killed their wives with sickles. Goganna and his sons took the unsuspecting Rameshwari (26) and Renuka (23) to their agricultural fields on the outskirts of the village and attacked them. They then let the victims bleed to death.

After returning home, the accused made up a story about how the two women were murdered by unidentified persons in their farm.

Orvakal police, who reached the crime scene sensed that something was wrong and zeroed in on the accused after an initial investigation. They took the two brothers into custody and during questioning, they reportedly confessed to killing the women. The police shifted the bodies to local government hospital for post mortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2022 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).