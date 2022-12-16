New Delhi, Dec 16: A man in Delhi killed his younger brother after being infuriated over the latter's drug use and his daily quarrels with the family, a police official said on Friday.

The accused, Lalit Kumar, 26, surrendered before the Mangolpuri police station on Wednesday and revealed the details of the murder after which the body of the victim, 23-year-old Jaikishan, was recovered from the area.

According to the official, Lalit told the police that he killed Jaikishan on Tuesday and he can show where he dumped the body in a park near their house.

"On this, the Station House Officer (SHO) Mangolpuri along with a police team rushed to the spot and found a body wrapped in a sheet," said the official.

Lalit further disclosed that Jaikishan was a drug addict and used to argue with the family for money.

"On Monday evening, Jaikishan beat his mother who left the house. Next day when his father and another brother Aakash went for work, Lalit hit Jaikishan with a hammer on his head and hid the body under the bed," said the official.

Lalit told the family about Jaikishan's murder after which, he along with his father tried to dispose the body but failed and returned home.

"When his mother returned home on Tuesday evening, she asked Lalit to go to the police station, following which he surrendered. Lalit and his father Omparkash were arrested," Harendra K. Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said.