Ahmedabad, March 18: A 55-year-old freelance photographer accused of raping an aspiring model has been granted bail by the Gujarat high court after he argued before the court that he had failed potency tests thrice during the investigation. The accused Prashant Dhanak is undergoing trail after a woman alleged that he had raped her after luring her with modelling assignments.

According to a report in TOI, the 27-year-old victim had filed a complaint with the Gujarat University police on December 23, 2022 alleging that Dhanak had raped her in a hotel near Vijay Crossroads in November. Dhanak was also booked for criminal intimidation, besides rape. Bombay High Court Provides Relief to Teen, Rejects Father’s Plea for DNA Test.

The City sessions court had denied bail to Dhanak on March 2 observing that prima facie case was made out against him after which he sought regular bail from the high court. Land Allotment for Lawyers’ Chambers: Supreme Court Says ‘Can’t Bulldoze Government Authority by Judicial Orders’.

His lawyer F N Soniwala submitted before the court that the rape complaint was filed against an impotent man, as there were three attempts by the medical examiner on different occasions to collect his semen as part of the police investigation, but the medical reports revealed that there was neither erection, nor ejaculation.

The lawyer further said that the model was demanding money from Dhanak, but when she was not satisfied, the FIR was lodged.

Dhanak’s lawyer further said that “A vibrator was applied for 10 minutes, and then a doppler ultrasound was also used when he was taken for an examination the third time, but there was no result. The investigating officer collected all the pieces of evidence but could not collect his semen. He is still unmarried due to this reason only.”

The man was granted bail by Justice Samir Dave on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and a surety of equal amount.

Taking the injury certificate into consideration the judge said, “prima facie, this court is of the opinion that the FIR against the present applicant was filed with an ulterior motive.”

