Junagagh, November 4: The husband and lover of a married lady who committed suicide over 37 days ago have been charged by the police in Junagadh district of Gujarat for encouraging her to take the drastic step. On September 26, Bhavna Asadiya, the woman, jumped into a well in Ambecha village, Maliya Hatina taluka. Her corpse bore signs from injuries discovered during the autopsy, indicating that she had been struck with a wooden stick.

Her husband Harsukh and a man named Bharat Bhalgariya, with whom she had an extramarital affair, were named in a complaint filed by her younger brother Krishna Sisodiya (30) with the Maliya Hatina police station. Gujarat Shocker: Army Jawan Assaults Wife in Vadnagar Over Extramarital Affair Suspicion in Front of Friends.

According to reports, Bhavna and Bhalgariya had been in a relationship for several years. On September 25, her husband contacted Bhalgariya at home after learning about their affair. Harsukh hit his wife mercilessly with a wooden stick in front of him. When Sisodiya's wife visited Bhavna the following day to check on her health, the latter told her about the occurrence from the previous evening. Further, Harsukh angrily declined Sisodia's wife's offer to take her to her parents' home.

Sisodiya learned that Harsukh and Bhalgariya had actually called off their 'issue' on September 25 by beating his wife by resorting to her character assassination. Brokenhearted by the tragic events, Bhavna went to their field on September 26 and jumped into the well. Ahmedabad: Woman Makes Sister Marry Lover To Hide Extramarital Affair.

Meanwhile, the accused were charged with aiding and abetting suicide (IPC section 306) and domestic abuse (IPC section 498A). Bhavna and diamond polisher Harsukh have a 13-year-old son from their 15 years of marriage, who attends a boarding school.

