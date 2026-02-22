Jaipur, February 22: A household in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, buzzing with wedding festivities, was plunged into mourning on Saturday, February 21, when two sisters allegedly died by suicide just hours before their scheduled double wedding. Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), residents of Manai village, reportedly consumed a poisonous substance in the early hours of the morning. While family members rushed them to a private hospital in Jodhpur after their health deteriorated around 4:00 AM, doctors declared both women dead on arrival.

The tragedy occurred following a night of traditional celebrations, including the Bindoli ceremony, which had continued until midnight. According to the police, the sisters had retired to their room to sleep after the festivities. The sudden deaths have shocked the local community, especially as the victims were both educated professionals working as teachers in a private school. Patna Horror: Class 10 Girl Dies by Suicide After Jumping Off Train Following Bihar Board Exam Entry Denial for Arriving 10 Minutes Late.

The incident took an unusual turn when police received information that the family had already begun funeral preparations without notifying authorities or conducting a post-mortem. ADCP (West) Roshan Meena stated that a police team reached the village at approximately 6:00 AM and halted the last rites. The bodies were subsequently seized and sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital (MGH) mortuary for an autopsy.

While no suicide note was recovered from the scene, preliminary investigations suggest the ingestion of a toxic substance. "We are examining all angles, including potential mental stress or external pressures," a police official noted. The bodies were handed back to the family following the post-mortem later that afternoon. Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Minor Sisters Used Korean Names on Social Media With Massive Following.

The victims' maternal uncle, Jaswant Singh, has leveled serious allegations against members of the sisters' paternal family. He claimed that the sisters were under significant emotional distress due to forced marriage alliances. According to Singh, prior engagements in Bhinmal had been called off due to family interference, and the current matches in Pokhran were allegedly arranged against the sisters' wishes.

The maternal family further alleged that the sisters were being subjected to harassment by their father’s brothers, which they believe drove them to take the extreme step. These allegations are currently being reviewed by the Jodhpur police as part of an unnatural death case.

