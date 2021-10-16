Ahmedabad, October 16: A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and tried to pass it off as a heart attack in Ahmedabad. The accused duo has been arrested by the crime branch, nearly two months after the incident. Reports inform that the accused woman had given sleeping pills, which her lover had procured, to the deceased on August 19 this year, and then smothered him to death with a pillow. Next morning, she had called the ambulance services and informed that her husband have had a heart attack. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Allegedly Murders Husband With Help of Her Lover in Etah District; Case Registered.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The accused woman, identified as Dipti Patel, later performed the last rites of her husband, identified as Bipinchandra Patel. According to report, the deceased had came to know about the extra-marital affair of his wife with Saurabh Suthar, another accused in the case, and had objected to the same. Following which the duo hatched a plan to kill Patel. During investigation, the police quizzed the duo regarding Bipinchandra Patel's death and they revealed the truth. Haryana: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Lover, Buries Body Inside House.

According to a report by the Times of India, Suthar had allegedly procured the sleeping with from a colleague whose wife works at a hospital and had given it to Dipti. Following which, she had allegedly mixed the pills in milk and given to her husband and killed him by covering his mouth with a mask and smothering with a pillow . Both the accused, Dipti and her lover, have been arrested by the crime branch.

