Chandigarh, September 28: A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Delhi by the police from Haryana's Kurukshetra on Sunday. The woman, identified as Shabnam, is accused of killing her husband Farooq nearly 20 days ago with help of her lover. She allegedly buried his body inside their house in Amin village. The matter came to light when Farooq's family lodged a "missing person" complaint on September 22. Woman Shoots Self in Haryana's Ambala.

According to reports, Shabnam with help of her paramour Nitesh allegedly killed Farooq nearly 20 days ago. She also pit a dig inside her house in Amin village and buried Farooq's body. After the incident, she had came to Delhi with her two kids. When the victim's family could not get in touch with him for days, his brother-in-law lodged a complaint and gave Shabnam's mobile number to the police. Haryana Horror: Woman Burnt Alive by Husband for Money in Rohtak, Case Registered.

During investigation, the cops traced her mobile number in Delhi. Subsequently, she was arrested. According to a report by Hindustan Times, during questioning, Shabman confessed to have killed her husband with help of Nitesh. Based on her confession, the police visited her house and recovered decomposed body of Farooq.

"A woman has been arrested today for killing her husband with the help of her paramour. She was the second wife of Farooq. The skeleton has been recovered and the matter is being further investigated. She used a knife to kill him. The exact date of murder is yet to be ascertained," a police officer was quoted by The Tribune as saying.

Meanwhile, a local court sent Shabnam to four-day police custody. The cops are looking for Nitesh who is absconding. Further investigation was being carried out.

