Etah, July 21: A 36-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah. The incident took place at Nagariya Tad village of the district on Sunday. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Deepchand, a resident of Gudgudi village. Mysuru Shocker: On Direction of Lover, Woman Kills Husband by Mutilating His Testicles; Both Arrested.

Deepchand’s wife was staying at her brother’s place in Nagariya Tad village. According to a report published in The Times of India, on the day of the incident, the accused had gone to meet his wife Premawati. An FIR has been registered against Premawati, his paramour and his brother Mangal Singh.

As per the deceased’s brother, Veerpal, On July 17, Premawati came to their house and took away her younger son and daughter without Deepchand’s permission and on the next day, he went to her brother’s house. He further alleged that his brother was beaten and choked to death by Premawati, her lover and her brother. Bihar Shocker: Woman Stabs Husband to Death With Spade Over Domestic Dispute in Saran District.

“An FIR has been registered against Premwati, her brother and paramour under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder),” reported the media house quoting additional superintendent of police OP Singh as saying. The body of the deceased was sent to postmortem. Some reports claimed that the injury on the head was the cause of the death. All the three accused are currently absconding. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the suspects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).