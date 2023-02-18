Surat, February 18: A teenager from Ahmedabad lost Rs. 1.20 lakh worth of gold chain to fraudsters he met online. According to the reports, the 18-year-old youth was trapped by three unidentified persons using a friendship app. After getting robbed, the victim shared his ordeal with his parents and they rushed to the police station to report the crime. Delhi: Gangster Nabbed After Video of Robbing Toyota Fortuner at Gunpoint Goes Viral.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the accused trio sent a message to the victim on the friendship app. The victim was asked to meet at a place in Vasna. Upon reaching there, the victim found three youths in their early 20s. The trio then introduced themselves using fake names and took him to a secluded place. As soon as they reached the spot, the accused trio attacked the victim and fled the spot, but not before stealing his gold chain. Viral Video: Medical Shop Owner Robbed of Rs 40000 at Gunpoint in Punjab’s Faridkot.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT act. The police said that they are analysing CCTV footage and the accused will soon be arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2023 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).