Gurugram, November 9: At least two people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus travelling from Sector-12 Gurugram to Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district caught fire, police said. The police said the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. near the Jharsa flyover on the main carriageway connecting Delhi and Jaipur.

Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Gurgaon Police Commissioner rushed to the spot. Gurugram Bus Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Volvo Bus on Highway, Casualties Reported.

Gurugram Bus Fire

#WATCH | Haryana: Latest visuals from the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram where two people died after a bus was gutted in the fire. https://t.co/MlZZFKJwTj pic.twitter.com/guNWS72CKz — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

#WATCH | Haryana | A bus caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram this evening. Details awaited. (Video Source: Video confirmed by locals) pic.twitter.com/HFyxvhbUmZ — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

"Three fire engines were rushed to the spot from the Sector-29 fire station after we received information that a sleeper bus with registration number AR 01 K 7707 had caught fire on the carriageway," Fire Department Deputy Director Gulshan Kalra told IANS.

The officials said that seven injured people are being treated at the Civil Hospital Gurugram, while five others are at a private hospital. Haryana: Three SUVs Parked Outside House Gutted in Massive Fire at Sector 46 in Gurugram.

All injured have suffered 30 to 50 per cent burns but are stable. "We are probing the matter if any negligence is found during the probe action will be taken as per the law," said a senior police officer. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).