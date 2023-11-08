A Volvo bus carrying passengers caught fire on the Gurugram highway in Haryana on Wednesday, November 8. As per the reports, some people are feared dead, while several others suffered injuries. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for rescue operation and douse the flame. More details are awaited. Haryana: Three SUVs Parked Outside House Gutted in Massive Fire at Sector 46 in Gurugram.

Gurugram Bus Fire Video

VIDEO | Casualties reported after a Volvo bus caught fire in Gurugram, Haryana earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/pYbKNPktp7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2023

