A stray dog went on a biting spree, attacking around 80 people in Arrah town of Bihar including 12 children. All the injured people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The police and civic authorities have intensified the search for the dog and security personnel have also been deployed in certain areas. Dog Attack in Gurugram: German Shepherd Attacks College Student in Narsinghpur Village, Owner Booked.

Dog Attack in Arrah:

Bihar| Around 80 people have come to the district hospital in Arrah with cases of dog bites. Among the patients, 10-12 are children. First aid being given to the patients: Dr. Navneet Kumar Chaudhary (26/01) pic.twitter.com/ja7vH22SOj — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

