Gurugram, Dec 29: A team of the Chief Minister's flying squad on Wednesday night raided at two BYOBs in Sectors 62 and 70, which was operating without permission from Excise Department.

The arrested are identified as Sumit, Subroto Adok, Krishna and Jadish, who work at Love Story Cafe located in Sector 70, while Shiva Kumar, Arvindam Jeet and Brijesh Kumar work at Mangos Food Cafe in Sector 62.

The accused disclosed that Love Story Cafe was being run for the past 5-6 months for a rent of Rs 50,000 per month.

The owners of Mangos Food Cafe identified as Nemas Rao and Manish Sharma were not present at the time of raid.

"Permission to run the BYOBs was asked to be established from the culprits, who could not do it," Inderjeet Singh Yadav, DSP, told IANS.

"The Excise Department will prepare a case against the owner of the BYOBs for not depositing the prescribed fees for running them and causing loss of the revenue of the Excise Department," Yadav said.

